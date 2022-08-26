After Tenório goes out in search of a snake in revenge for the death of his son, Bruno Luperi reinforces care in scenes of hunting anacondas

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”, the hunt for anacondas will be a highlight. However, Bruno Luperi, author of the novel, took some care so that this killing of the reptiles was not praised during the recordings. It is worth remembering that replicas of the animals were used during the recordings.

In the plot, Solano (Rafael Sieg), a gunman hired by Tenório (Murilo Benício), will tell the farmer that his son, Roberto (Cauê Campos), was devoured by an enormous anaconda. However, the truth is that the killer drowned the boy, but invented this version to cover his tracks.

Devastated, Tenório orders the jagunço to kill all the snakes in the biome until he finds the one responsible for his son’s death, and recover the body so that the boy can be buried. Zuleica (Aline Borges), the farmer’s companion, will not agree with the order.

“Taking your anger out on all the anacondas will bring our son back?”, Zuleica will say, scolding her beloved. The grileiro does not shut up and counters the woman’s speech: “If you don’t, at least we’ll be living in a safer place, away from this plague”.