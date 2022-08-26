Agent stabbed by patient at health center dies; doctor is in serious condition | Mato Grosso

A man stabbed, this Thursday (25), a doctor and a health agent who worked at the Family Health Strategy (ESF) in the São José neighborhood, in Primavera do Leste, 240 km from Cuiabá. According to the Military Police, the suspect reported that he had previously had “bad care” by a person at that health unit. Agent Regy Rouse Lopes de Oliveira, 50, has died.

The doctor, Jaqueline Matos da Croce, 31, is five months pregnant and was hit in the abdomen. Her condition is considered serious, according to police.

According to the incident report, the suspect had the knife hidden in the waist region and waited for another patient’s appointment to enter the office, where he stabbed the doctor.

A witness intervened by taking a wooden table and heading towards the suspect, who stopped the aggression.

According to the police record, the man managed to leave the office and stabbed the health worker in the chest region. According to the city hall, the stab wound to the heart of Regy and she died.

The suspect was taken to the Civil Police station.

The Municipality of Primavera do Leste (MT) informed, through a note, that the suspect, 34 years old, had a psychotic break and provides assistance to the victims.

“The Municipal Health Department regrets and repudiates the aggression suffered by professionals, who are receiving all necessary assistance. The city hall is already studying effective actions to give more security to these professionals”, says an excerpt from the note.