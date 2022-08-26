Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder retains Antony

Antony’s future is getting closer and closer to being defined. In Manchester United’s sights, the Ajax striker has already received a proposal from the English club and has the desire to play in the Premier League, but may end up staying in the Netherlands.

According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder, nailed the Brazilian’s permanence. Despite not being training with the Dutch squad, Antony is in constant contact with Schreuder and has a current contract with the Amsterdam club.

“Antony isn’t training with the group, but I see him every day. Nothing has changed since last Sunday. We don’t have a deadline. But I’m assuming Antony will stay. He has a contract at Ajax.”, said coach Alfred Schreuder.

The last offer presented by Manchester United was in the region of 80 million pounds (about R$ 481 million at the current price), including possible bonuses to Ajax. However, the soap opera is close to an end, as the transfer window closes next week.

Antony has been rumored to be at United since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag in charge of the team. The coach worked with the Brazilian at Ajax and now understands that he would be an important part of the English squad.