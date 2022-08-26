all SUV prices, versions and equipment

O new Honda HR-V is finally hitting Brazilian streets, and the Car Journal already sped up EXL configuration, which is the big sales bet for the SUV. The second option in the range already comes from the factory full of equipment, but it scares a little at the price of R$ 149,900, since the average ticket of the competition is R$ 145,000. In this first batch, the compact SUV made at the factory in Itirapina (SP) will come in two entry versions, EX and EXL.

Only from October, the brand starts selling the top configurations Advance and Touring. In them, the engine is 1.5 turbo direct injection that, finally, became flexible. Thus, he starts drinking gasoline or ethanol in any proportion. It now generates 177 hp of maximum power at 6,600 rpm and 24.5 mkgf of torque between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm.

However, in the access versions, despite the price in the range of R$ 150 thousand, the new Honda HR-V comes with the 1.5 flex direct injection engine from city ​​line and the CVT automatic transmission that simulates 7 gears. It delivers up to 126 horsepower and 15.8 mkgf of torque at 4,600 rpm. That is, there is a very reasonable difference in performance between the models.

How was the mechanics?

It is worth remembering that, until the last generation (photo below), Honda’s SUV offered, in cheaper versions (LX, EX and EXL), the 1.8-liter naturally aspirated engine. With flex power, it generated up to 140 hp of power with ethanol. The top-of-the-line model (Touring) had the same 1.5 turbo engine under the hood, but with 173 hp, after all, it only drank gasoline.

In this sense, the lower power of the entry versions disadvantages the new HR-V. That’s 14 hp less than the old generation. The choice goes against what the competition has done. models like Jeep Renegade, Hyundai Crete, Chevrolet Tracker and Volkswagen T-Cross, for example, have turbocharged engines, while Honda opted for the direct-injection 1.5-liter aspirated. In its favor, it is at least one of the most economical SUVs in the category.

look and content

This new HR-V has undergone a total facelift. The rounded contours of the previous body gave way to straighter lines. It was also more sober on the inside, with a minimalist panel. And it also got more stuffing. In all versions, for example, it comes with the Honda Sensing (learn more below) and 8″ multimedia center with wireless interface for smartphones with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The reversing camera is also included in the package.

In the hands of the first buyers as of the end of this month, the Honda HR-V has sold more than 3,000 units since August 2, when pre-sales began. The manufacturer, however, does not comment on future expectations, but hopes to resume the leadership of the SUV segment, as in the middle of the last decade.

Four versions for up to R$184,500

With prices from BRL 142,500 in the version EX, the HR-V keeps its distance from the competition. At first, SUVs like Hyundai Crete, Jeep Renegade and VW T-Crossfor example, start from R$ 122,490 (Comfort)BRL 128,971 (Sport 4×2) and BRL 133,650 (200 TSI)in order.

In the rest of the range, the values ​​come above the opponents – as is customary in HR-V. And the prices look like this: EXL at BRL 149,900, Advance to BRL 176,800 and Touring per BRL 184,500. In this sense, the model competes even with medium SUVs. O Jeep Compassfor example, starts from R$170,686 in the Sport configuration, while the Toyota Corolla Cross starts at R$157,690. The hybrid flex version of the average Japanese SUV costs R$ 198,890. Thus, it is not so far from the Honda utility, even with larger size and better consumption.

Contents by version

in the configuration EXin BRL 142,500the HR-V features an 8″ central screen with a reversing camera and Honda Sensing. The latter consists of a package of semi-autonomous driving assistants that combine adaptive speed control with automatic braking, lane-keeping assistant – which adjusts the steering wheel – and automatic headlight adjustment.

In addition, the entry HR-V comes with electronic parking brake, stability and traction controls, ramp exit assistant, Full LED headlights, engine start button, 6 airbags, Isofix for attaching child seats and tire pressure monitor.

The model also comes with the Honda LaneWatch blind spot camera. Not very practical, the system projects images from a camera that is in the right rear view mirror when the respective arrow is activated. To the left, however, the driver must fight.

In terms of technology and comfort, we highlight the height and depth adjustments of the steering wheel (multifunctional), 12-volt socket, four USB inputs (two in the front and two in the back), digital automatic air conditioning with outputs for the rear seat and dashboard. 4.2″ TFT on the instrument panel. It also has Normal and Eco driving modes. Finally, it has 17-inch wheels, power windows with “one-touch” and anti-crush function.

EXL version

Although Honda does not specify numbers or mix, the version EXL has the highest sales intention of the range. Per BRL 149,900offers everything in the EX version and adds fog lights with LEDs and rear obstacle sensors with audible alert.

The list also has a photochromic internal mirror and leather covering on the seats, steering wheel and gearshift lever. And in addition to the four speakers in the input configuration, the HR-V EXL adds two Tweeters. The wheels have a diamond finish.

Advance and Touring

for the value of BRL 176,800version advance (which has a dual exhaust outlet, as well as a distinctive grille and bumper) adds equipment such as an induction smartphone charger, a 7″ digital instrument panel and dual-zone air conditioning.

In addition, it has three driving modes (Normal, Econ and Sport), rain and obstacle sensors at the front, and offers automatic mirror tilt when engaging reverse gear. To top it off, the version has myHonda Connect connected services, with a mobile application that allows remote commands and real-time data viewing.

The top-of-the-line configuration Touringin BRL 184,500, has a different look, with different wheels, several frames painted in glossy black on the bodywork and darkened taillights. Finally, it has an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, remote engine start and amenities such as the automatic opening of the trunk lid. The latter comes with a presence sensor and a Hands Free function for opening and closing.

Honda HR-V price list

EX – BRL 142,500

– BRL 142,500 EXL – BRL 149,900

– BRL 149,900 advance – BRL 176,800

– BRL 176,800 Touring – BRL 184,500

