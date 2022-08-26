Alpargatas: the CEO presentation that made the action soar

Alpargatas shares rose 10% today – the biggest rise on the Ibovespa – after CEO Roberto Funari conveyed confidence about the company’s strategy when talking to analysts and investors during the JP Morgan conference in São Paulo.

“He was confident in his thesis and down to earth,” summarized a local investor.

Funari deepened the Havaianas manufacturer’s three main strategies to grow and generate value: internationalization; investments in the industrial area and in the supply chain; and the strategy for Brazil.

Alpargatas will invest R$ 630 million this year to expand its industrial capacity and logistics network, as well as increase the use of technology in production lines, automating labor-intensive processes.

For example, the Brazilian flag that goes on all Havaianas – now applied by hand – will now be applied by a machine. The company also bought modern machines that will print the styles in high definition directly on the soles and straps of the sandals.

These investments should optimize the company’s working capital and reduce costs in the medium and long term.

The CEO also detailed Alpargatas’ plans for its new distribution center – which will open its doors in the fourth quarter in Campina Grande and will be the largest footwear CD in Latin America.

Another point addressed was the company’s ability to pass on its cost inflation. While large consumer multinationals have managed to pass on 70% of the inflation of inputs – a number considered excellent – ​​Alpargatas managed to pass on 117% of its inflation in the second quarter, and still gained share in value and volume.

Alpargatas shares are down 63% in the last 12 months and are trading at around 18 times the estimated profit for 2023. The company is worth R$13.5 billion on the stock exchange.

Pedro Arbex