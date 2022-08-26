Amazon may announce purchase of Electronic Arts this Friday (26) [rumor]

[Atualização 09:22] According to information obtained by David Faber of CNBC, Amazon will not make an offer for Electronic Arts. The publisher’s shares rose earlier after the rumor circulated.

Amazon is not going to make a bid for Electronic Arts, sources tell CNBC’s @DavidFaber. shares of $EA appeared earlier on a report citing a “rumor.” pic.twitter.com/k7wk0Fy7xv — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) August 26, 2022

[Original] Amazon may acquire Electronic Arts later this Friday (26). According to an article published by ForTheWin (USA Today), with information from sources at GLHF.gg, the negotiation would be official in the next few hours.

The portal recalls the recent rumors involving the publisher, owner of franchises such as FIFA (future EA Sports FC), Apex Legends, Madden and many others. As informed by the news, the company would have presented an interesting proposal, taking the lead from possible interested parties such as Apple and Disney.

The report also mentions Amazon’s recent work with adaptations for Prime Video. Dragon Age, Mass Effect and Dead Space are cited as potential Electronic Arts domains to be explored in the future, if the negotiation materializes.

As usual, it’s safest to treat this as a rumor. Several big names in the industry such as Geoff Keighleyhost of The Game Awards, and the Nibellion insider gave repercussion to the matter, however, this must still be taken as speculation.

Amazon has already been cited as a possible interest in Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts expressed its willingness to find a new buyer or business partner in May of this year. NBCUniversal almost reached a contract, however, the company would have approached several giants of the entertainment industry, such as Amazon. See more!