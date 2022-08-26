Amazon Might Buy EA Games, Rumor Says

Another great acquisition in the games market may be on the way: according to information shared by USA Todaya amazon is about to do one purchase offer for EA Gameswhich owns franchises like Apex Legends, Skate and FIFA — which will change its name.

According to the sources behind the rumor, the purchase will be announced later today (26). The value of the acquisition was not disclosed by those responsible for the speculations.

While the purchase made by Amazon would be a big move, talks about selling EA have been going on since the first half of the year. In May, publications pointed out that the company was interested in a merger and sought out giants such as Disney and Amazon to discuss the matter.

experts deny

The initial furor of the news even moved the shares of EA Games, which rose about 6% on speculation of the acquisition. However, CNBC experts point out that the Amazon won’t be making an offer to buy the gaming giant today.

According to experts at CNBC, which is part of a group that discussed the purchase of EA, there are currently no moves on a purchase. “It won’t happen today. That’s what I know. Unless the people involved previously have no idea [sobre a negociação].

While the matter remains hazy, the acquisition would make sense for the e-commerce giant. Amazon could gain momentum in the games market and finally break through to the industry, after the failure of some of its own games and the lukewarm debut of its streaming service, Luna. The acquisition could also be useful for Prime Video, as it would color more intellectual property in the company’s hands for series adaptations.

So far, Amazon and EA Games have not commented on the matter. Therefore, it is worth keeping a flea behind your ear about the rumor and waiting for news.