Ambev (ABEV3): for analysts, the market still ignores advances in innovation and the World Cup “effect” for stocks

Ambev (ABEV3) brought in the second quarter of 2022 a record volume of beer sales, which, according to some comments at the time, was slightly overshadowed by margins still pressured, due to the high prices of commodities. For some houses, however, the market ignores some triggers that can lead the company to present better results in the future, both in the short and long term.

“We believe investors are looking at the glass half empty, focusing on depressed margins, which have been materially affected by rising commodity prices, shifts in the mix, inflationary pressures and investments in new fast-growing business units,” the analysts say. Marcella Recchia and Fernanda Sayão, from Credit Suisse, in a report.

For the analysts, although recovering margins is important, the Brazilian brewery is undergoing a profound digital and cultural transformation – especially BEES, the company’s platform aimed at bars and restaurants, “which goes far beyond selling of beers”.

“We recognize that it is still in its early days, but it has the potential to become a major contributor to Ambev, as it creates value through growth in net sales and incremental operating profit, with limited additional investments and negative capital dynamics. spin”, say the experts.

For Recchia and Sayão, the platform has revolutionized Ambev’s relationship with its nearly one million customers. They already use the platform for about 31.5 minutes per week, which translates into higher loyalty, and 95% of them are already using the rewards program.

In addition, they highlight that the company has been using data from BEES to feed artificial intelligence algorithms, improving revenue management initiatives, which ultimately translate into price and mix improvements.

“With Ambev’s logistics, BEES delivers around 80,000 orders a day. The brewery has already identified opportunities to develop complementary categories, in addition to beer, leveraging its distribution business”, they detail.

Ambev, they recall, in the second quarter of this already started to disclose numbers of earnings with non-Ambev products on its balance sheet.

“In addition to improved company disclosures, we are now isolating BEES in our estimates, conservatively modeling sales growth in line with inflation, reaching 0.15% of the addressable market and a gross cash margin of 12.5% until 2027, which is conservatively below AmBev’s stated intention”, they conclude on the platform.

Credit Suisse has set the platform’s target price between BRL 0.12 and BRL 0.18, slightly compared to the screen price of BRL 15.95 on Thursday’s opening, but they argue that the program may turn out to be an important key point in the future.

World Cup is a short-term trigger for Ambev

In the short term, Ambev and its platforms – both BEES and Zé Delivery, which sell directly to consumers – should surf with the World Cup.

“We believe the brewery is well positioned to meet consumer demands with its broader portfolio of brands and that it can leverage its platforms. It is worth mentioning that Zé Delivery operates in 297 cities, reaching approximately 55% of the Brazilian population and that according to a survey carried out by Meta, with a thousand participants, 84% of people intend to attend the tournament, of which 65% intend to consume alcoholic beverages” , complement.

For Credit Suisse, Ambev should close 2022 with a growth of 4% in sales volume. In addition to positioning, holding the Cup in the summer and Auxílio Brasil should also be triggers for the change in sales level.

The experts, in addition, also draw attention to the fact that the brewery is advancing in front of premium beers, while the Brazilian consumer matures in his taste for the product.

Leonardo Alencar and Pedro Fonseca, analysts at XP Investimentos, are heading in the same direction.

“We found limited statistical evidence that the World Cup could be a key driver of Q4 beer demand growth, but we believe there are new factors to consider in addition to historical data and therefore remain optimistic.” .

For them, Ambev and part of the beer industry should increase prices between July and September, since, until then, their transfers have not followed the high inflation.

“As of January 2019, away-from-home beer prices are 5% below the inflation rate, while home beer prices are down 24%,” they argue. “In our view, while the packaging mix may have affected this post-pandemic, the condition, combined with other factors, leaves room for the industry to seek higher prices.”

For XP, Ambev may also combine the rise in prices with the recent drop in commodity prices, seeking even higher margins.

“Seasonality suggests production should continue to grow through October, with a small gap in November, but setting a solid figure through December. Due to its competitive advantages, driven by BeeS, along with a more benign competitive outlook, we anticipate that AmBev will outperform the industry and set a new beer volume record in the fourth quarter.”

Credit Suisse increased Ambev’s target price from BRL 16.50 to BRL 18 (upside of 12.8%), with recommendation outperform. XP has the same recommendation, with a target of R$ 18.80 (upside of 17.8%).

