AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU is up to 33% faster than Ryzen 7 5800X on Cinebench R20

We are close to the official announcement of the AMD Ryzen 7000 processors “Raphael”, which takes place on the august 29. While we don’t know more about the CPUs from the company itself, leaked benchmarks give us an idea of ​​what to expect. Tests on Cinebench R20 show that the Ryzen 7 7700X SKU scored 19% better than Ryzen 5950X in single core.

The benchmark was revealed by Extreme Player, known for releasing Intel hardware test results as well. Ryzen 7 7700X scored 773 points in single core and 7701 in multi-core test. According to Cinebench, the CPU has 8 cores, 16 threads and was operating at 4.5 GHz. It is worth remembering that this is an engineering sample.

These results put it ahead of the Ryzen 7 5800X, CPU with the same core and thread count, in 22% faster in single core and 33% faster in multi core. Relative to the strongest Zen 3-based mainstream SKU, the Ryzen 9 5950X, the Ryzen 7 7700X was up to 19% faster in single-thread performance.

According to leaks from Intel, among Raptor Lake CPUs (13th Gen), also in Cinebench R20, Core i7-13700K, which should have twice as many cores compared to Ryzen 7 7700X (16 cores/24 threads). ), can be up to 46% faster in multi core test. In single core, this difference is around 5%.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Comparison on Cinebench R20

single core

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (Zen 4/8 cores/16 threads) – 773

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3/16 cores/32 threads) – 647

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (Zen 3/8 cores/16 threads) – 630

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X (Zen 3/8 cores/16 threads) – 558

Intel Core i7-13700K (Raptor Lake/16 cores/24 threads) – 814

Multi Core

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (Zen 4/8 cores/16 threads) – 7701

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3/16 cores/32 threads) – 10428

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (Zen 3/8 cores/16 threads) – 6119

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X (Zen 3/8 cores/16 threads) – 5530

Intel Core i7-13700K (Raptor Lake/16 cores/24 threads) – 11243

AMD will introduce the first Ryzen 7000 processors for the first time next Monday (29). Intel, despite not yet having released a date to make the announcement of Raptor Lake CPUs, this is expected to happen at its Innovation event on September 27th.

Via: VideoCardz Source: Bilibili