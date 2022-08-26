Andreas Pereira praises Dorival’s work at Flamengo and talks about Paulo Sousa

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Andreas Pereira praises Dorival’s work at Flamengo and talks about Paulo Sousa 4 Views

Brazilian football

The midfielder left Rubro-Negro at the end of June and currently plays for Fulham, from England.

Matheus Hojaij

Per Matheus Hojaij

Andreas Pereira, Flamengo midfielder (Photo: Getty Images)
Andreas Pereira, Flamengo midfielder (Photo: Getty Images)
Matheus Hojaij

Mainly marked by the failure in the final of the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras, the midfielder Andreas Pereira remembered the passage through Flamengo, which lasted approximately 10 months. He said goodbye with a goal in the victory over Tolima, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, and currently plays for Fulham, from England.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Andreas praised the month he had with Dorival Júnior as a coach and talked about his experience with Paulo Sousa: “I only had two weeks with Dorival at Flamengo, but it was amazing. With Paulo Sousa it was a little more difficult. He’s a great teacher, but he doesn’t think about football like I do. Minds don’t beat. With Dorival it was different”.

After being loaned by Manchester United to Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo, Andreas Pereira was bought by Fulham, from England, in the last transfer window, for a value of 9.5 million euros (approximately R$ 48.41 million) . The Cottages started the Premier League well, with two draws and one win.

Flamengo took a giant step towards the final of the Copa do Brasil

On the night of last Wednesday (24), Flamengo beat São Paulo by 3 to 1 at Morumbi and forwarded the spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. To qualify in normal time, Tricolor will have to win by three or more goals difference. If they win by two, the classified will go into a penalty shootout.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Palmeiras seeks unprecedented feat against Corinthians in the women’s Derby | Brazilian female

In a re-edition of the 2021 final, Palmeiras and Corinthians open the semifinals of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved