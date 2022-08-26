Andreas Pereira praises Dorival’s work at Flamengo and talks about Paulo Sousa

Mainly marked by the failure in the final of the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras, the midfielder Andreas Pereira remembered the passage through Flamengo, which lasted approximately 10 months. He said goodbye with a goal in the victory over Tolima, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, and currently plays for Fulham, from England.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Andreas praised the month he had with Dorival Júnior as a coach and talked about his experience with Paulo Sousa: “I only had two weeks with Dorival at Flamengo, but it was amazing. With Paulo Sousa it was a little more difficult. He’s a great teacher, but he doesn’t think about football like I do. Minds don’t beat. With Dorival it was different”.

After being loaned by Manchester United to Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo, Andreas Pereira was bought by Fulham, from England, in the last transfer window, for a value of 9.5 million euros (approximately R$ 48.41 million) . The Cottages started the Premier League well, with two draws and one win.

Flamengo took a giant step towards the final of the Copa do Brasil

On the night of last Wednesday (24), Flamengo beat São Paulo by 3 to 1 at Morumbi and forwarded the spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. To qualify in normal time, Tricolor will have to win by three or more goals difference. If they win by two, the classified will go into a penalty shootout.