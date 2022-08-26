Anvisa approves release of vaccine and drug against monkeypox | monkey pox

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the release for the use of Jynneos/Imvanex vaccine against monkeypox (monkeypox) and tecovirimat drug for the treatment of the disease in Brazil. To grant the approvals, the agency analyzed data from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Agency (FDA).

Temporary and exceptional dismissal only applies to the Ministry of Health and will be valid for six months, provided that it is not expressly revoked by Anvisa.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the immunizer is already approved in the United States, Canada and the European Union. See the two authorizations from Anvisa:

Tecovirimat : 200 mg concentration, in hard capsule pharmaceutical form, oral use, shelf life of 84 months and indicated for the treatment of diseases caused by Orthopoxvirus in adults, adolescents and children with a minimum weight of 13 kg.

Jynneos/Imvanex vaccine: immunizer from the Bavarian Nordic A/S company is manufactured in Denmark and Germany. Vaccine is intended for adults aged 18 years and over and has a shelf life of up to 60 months when stored between -60 to -40°C.

In early August, Marcelo Queiroga stated that Brazil would receive the antiviral tecovirimat to combat the outbreak in the country. Research published in the scientific journal “The Lancet Infectious Diseases” pointed out that the antiviral showed promise in reducing the duration of symptoms and the time in which monkeypox patients are able to infect others.

Brazil has more than four thousand cases

The WHO said on Thursday (25) that the number of cases has been falling after an upward trend that lasted a month.

“There are signs that the outbreak is waning in Europe, where a combination of effective public health measures, behavior change and vaccination is helping to prevent transmission,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. .

In Brazil, the number of confirmed cases as of Wednesday night was 4,144, while the number of suspected cases was 4,653, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The country has recorded one death related to the disease.

The WHO said infections in the Americas had shown “a continuous and sharp increase” in the previous week, with the region accounting for about 60% of cases in the last month.