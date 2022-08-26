Araxá confirms first case of monkeypox

The Municipal Health Department reports that the first confirmed patient with monkeypox is a 36-year-old man, whose suspicion had been investigated since August 20. The case was registered on the private network. He received guidance from the health team to maintain isolation and quarantine until complete control of the infection.

Also according to the secretary, on Tuesday (23) a sample was collected for an examination of a new suspected case, by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed). The notifications took place on the 19th and 22nd of August.

The investigations follow the protocol defined by the Ministry of Health and the Secretary of State for Health. Suspected cases are immediately reported to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs)-MG, which makes up the National Network of Alert and Response to Public Health Emergencies, according to the established protocol.

What is monkeypox?



Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person.

Transmission can occur in the following ways:

• By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

• From person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by illness. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

• By contaminated materials that have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets.

• From the mother to the fetus through the placenta.

• From mother to baby during or after birth, through skin-to-skin contact.

• Ulcers, sores or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.

The individual who presents sudden lesions in the mucous membranes or a single or multiple skin rash on any part of the body, whether or not associated with other signs and symptoms such as: fever, body pain, muscle pain and back pain, should contact the Epidemiological Surveillance Sector, through the number (34) 99257-1334, where you will receive guidance on conduct to be followed through the protocol of the Secretary of State for Health.

The suspected or infected patient must remain in isolation in a ventilated room/environment, keeping a distance of at least one meter from other individuals.