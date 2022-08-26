Argentine Chancellor counters Eduardo Bolsonaro for posting against Cristina Kirchner: ‘ignorant’

Santiago Cafiero, also said that the lawfare against Cristina Kirchner “is driven by ideological interests that are born outside Argentina” edit
247 – Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero called federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) “ignorant” after the congressman republished a tweet by US senator Ted Cruz, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, attacking Vice President Donald Trump. -President Cristina Kirchner.
“One more ignorant than the other. But something is clear: the judicial persecution of Cristina Kirchner is driven by ideological interests that are born outside Argentina. Let’s take care of our democracy. All and all with Cristina”, posted the chancellor on social media.
The post was made in response to a tweet in which US Senator Ted Cruz defended the application of sanctions by the United States against the vice president and former president of Argentina. The post was replicated shortly after by the Brazilian deputy.
Cristina Fernández has been the target of lawfare promoted by the Argentine Public Ministry, which asked for 12 years in prison against her for a cause related to the award of public works contracts. On Thursday (25), the Puebla Group, which brings together political and intellectual leaders, took a stand against the judicial persecution suffered by her.
See Santiago Cafiero's post.
