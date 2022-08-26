Army commander cites ‘unfounded news’ in Soldier’s Day act – 08/25/2022

Army commander Marco Antônio Freire Gomes made reference today to “unfounded and biased news” and “manipulated narratives” when reading the Order of the Day, the institution’s official document, during the celebrations of Soldier’s Day, in Brasília. The general did not specify the context in which the alert would be placed.

The president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was on the platform with the authorities of Força. He didn’t speak.

Brazilian soldier! If, at any time, transfigured truths, unfounded and biased news or manipulated narratives try to tarnish our honor, in the vain hope of discrediting the greatness of our noble mission, remember that slander has never tarnished the glory of Caxias.

This Thursday’s Order of the Day (25), read by the head of the Army on Soldier’s Day, in Brasília

Conflicting relationship. Bolsonaro has a habit of attacking media outlets and journalists, in addition to directing criticism at opponents who, in his view, spread “fake news” about his government. The retired army captain also tends to divulge false information to his followers, such as, for example, unfounded suspicions about the reliability of the electronic voting machine.

In a political gesture of endorsement of the president’s speech, the Ministry of Defense began to engage in public clashes in recent months with the command of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), which the Federal Executive’s chief usually attacks systematically.

‘Legality, legitimacy and stability’. On the Order of the Day, however, the Army commander did not directly address such matters. At the end of the speech, he declared that “legality, legitimacy and stability” are core values, “always in respect of the people and our beloved nation”.

In a message addressed to the soldiers, Freire Gomes also asked his subordinates to remember that “slander never tarnished the glory of Caxias”, in reference to Duque de Caxias, patron of the Army.

In addition to Bolsonaro, several ministers of state, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, among other guests from the military force participated in the event today.

‘Voting and counting guarantee’. When extolling the institution’s attributions, the head of the Army mentioned the fact that the military acts in the “guarantee of voting and counting” during the electoral process. The official also mentioned other prerogatives, such as GLO operations (Guarantee of Law and Order) and security of the border strip.

“Caxias Vive! Lives in Law and Order Guarantee operations, security of the border strip, guarantee of voting and counting, of water distribution and well drilling, construction of roads, bridges and railways, preservation of the environment , fighting pandemics and emergency support in natural disasters.”