At an event, Gabi Martins wears a ribbon bikini inspired by Brazil and a tanned body impresses

If it’s not to cause her, she won’t! Gabi Martins participated in the CNPB – National Congress of Personal Bronze that took place in Rio de Janeiro, last Wednesday (24th) and drew attention with the piece chosen to go to the event.

In this ocasion, the singer wore a ribbon bikini composed of panties stamped with the flag of Brazil and a top all inspired by symbols that are part of our country.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

In addition to the authentic style, Gabi Martins also stole the show with her super healed body, her defined tummy and tanned curves.

The publication was initially carried out in the Instagram Stories of the famous, but quickly spread through other social networks. over there, there was no lack of praise and messages beyond affectionate for the ex-BBB.

“A woman’s show”said a follower. “Gabizinha always rocks”, declared a fan. “This girl doesn’t get tired of being beautiful aff, too wonderful”highlighted an internet user. “The cutest of them all” said another admirer.

Prejudice with ex-BBBs

In a recent interview, Gabi Martins commented on the certain prejudice that she and many other people suffer for being ex-BBBs. For those who don’t remember, the singer was one of the participants of BBB 2020.

“There’s always been a prejudice because I’m ex-BBB, just like Juliette suffered. Like her, I dedicate myself a lot to my work. I am proud to have been ex-BBB. Today many artists want to be there to increase the visibility of their work”, said the young woman in conversation with Quem.

Focused on music career, Gabi says she is very happy to be able to express herself through her songs: “I’m glad I didn’t lose sweetness despite the many difficulties we faced in our careers.”he said.

“I have to impose myself every day. I work most of the time with men, I need to say what I feel and what I think”, commented.

single life

Currently, Gabi Martins has been enjoying her single life. However, as a public figure, time or another ends up having their privacy exposed. “The pressure is great. There are haters, those who ship a couple and want you to get back together with their ex… Since the BBB this has happened in my life.”lamented.

“I try to do a lot of therapy, to have this psychological follow-up. I also take medication, train, meditate and compose. All this ends up relaxing me. But I have not given up on therapy, which I have been doing for over nine years.”he said.

Click here and press the button “Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

The singer pointed out that in her next relationship, she intends to be more discreet: “I learned not to expose so much when I don’t know what it is yet. Today I know that I will not expose the next relationship so much and I will be more careful.”said.

“I have to make sure that the two people want to fight to be together and don’t care what the internet says. It has to be well aligned to work.”finished.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.