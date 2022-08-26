At the base, Cruzeiro hits the capture of Davi Luiz, the boy who scored a goal à la Pelé | cruise

Davi Luiz, 12, will start the training process at Cruzeiro from Monday, at Toca da Raposa I. The boy went viral on social media a few weeks ago after scoring a great goal in the countryside of Minas (see below).

Meet David Luiz! The 12-year-old boy who scored a great goal last Sunday

Cruzeiro, which has a fundraising team at the base that travels through the cities of Minas Gerais, even talked to Davi Luiz’s father, in the city of Rio Piracicaba, in addition to giving the boy a customized shirt with his name.

From the contact, came the invitation for the boy and his father to get to know the structure of Cruzeiro. The young man already has agents responsible for his career. They received contacts from other clubs, but always maintaining a dialogue with the celestial club.

1 of 3 Davi Luiz won Cruzeiro shirt in his hometown — Photo: Reproduction Davi Luiz won Cruzeiro shirt in his hometown — Photo: Reproduction

Cruzeiro presented the boy, the agents and the family with a project for his career. And it pleased him, that’s why he chose the club, in addition to the family’s hometown being 180 kilometers away from Belo Horizonte. The information about the hit was initially given by Samuel Venâncio and confirmed by the ge.

It is worth remembering that, depending on age, Davi Luiz can only be registered by Cruzeiro for sports initiation. At 14, boys can sign a training contract. From 16, the first professional contract, which in fact generates an employment relationship.

Davi Luiz’s bid went viral, after comparison with a goal scored by Pelé. Despite being famous, the 1959 goal was not filmed. In the description on the radio and in the simulations of that goal, it is possible to imagine the exact scene: four hats in sequence, including the goalkeeper, before swinging the net.

Since the arrival of Ronaldo Fenômeno’s team at Cruzeiro, there has been an identification of the need for improvement in various sectors of the base, including the aspect of attracting athletes. At the end of May, in an interview with ge, Roberto Braga, the club’s youth director, spoke about the matter.

– We want to be very strong in Minas Gerais, we want people to find open doors in Cruzeiro again – the schools, partner projects, smaller teams and see here a good project to bring younger players.