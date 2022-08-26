AtlasIntel survey: Bolsonaro leads in three of Brazil’s five regions – Politics

Bolsonaro takes advantage over Lula in the South, Southeast and Midwest (photo: Evaristo S/AFP; Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure)

Research commissioned by the consultancy Arko Advice to the AtlasIntel Institute, released this Thursday (25/8), shows that President Jair Bolsonaro leads the voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic in the Midwest, Southeast and South. Meanwhile, Lula prevails in the Northeast and North of the country.

In the Southeast, Bolsonaro has a slight advantage over the PT candidate, with 42.7% of the intentions. Lula has 40%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 6.7% and Simone Tebet (MDB), 6.2%.

J in the Midwest, the president’s lead of 3.3 percentage points: 45.9% against 42.6%. Ciro has 4.9%, while Simone Tebet appears with 3.5%.

Among voters in the South, Bolsonaro appears with 47.5%, against 39.8% for Lula. Ciro has 5.3% of the intentions and Simone Tebet has 1.8%.

Lula’s advantage in the poll at the national level is expressed by the good difference over Bolsonaro in the Northeast and North. Among Northeasterners, the PT obtained 60.6% of the intentions, against 25.1% for Bolsonaro. Ciro Gomes, born in Ceará, had only 7.2% of the intentions. Simone only managed 1.1%.

In the North, the PT candidate appeared with 50.7% of the intentions, while Bolsonaro had 36.7%. Ciro appeared with 5.8% and Simone Tebet, 1.8%.

national survey

Comparing with the data released in July, Lula advanced 2.7 percentage points, but is behind the survey released in March, when he had 49% of the electorate.

second round

In an eventual runoff contest, Lula would also win Bolsonaro. He obtained 51.8% of the intentions, against 40.8% for the current president, while 7.4% are white, null and/or undecided votes.

The survey heard 7,475 voters in 2013 municipalities across the country between Saturday (20/8) and Wednesday (24/8). The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-00848/2022. The confidence level is 95%. The margin of error of 1 percentage point.