Audi officially announces entry into Formula 1 with new engines for 2026 – 26/08/2022

Formula 1 has once again attracted an automaker after almost 10 years: Audi has announced that it will be a supplier of engines in the category from 2026 onwards. through a partnership with Red Bull. The Germans have not confirmed what their entry point will be in the category, stating that they will announce which team they will partner with “at the end of the year”, but the deal has been advanced with Sauber for a few weeks now.

“I am delighted to welcome Audi to F1, an iconic, pioneering and technologically innovative automotive brand. This is an important moment for our sport, which highlights the strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow. recognition that our move to sustainable fuel hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The automaker saw a “perfect opportunity” for entry into the category with the adoption of a budget cap for teams and the new rules for power units, which debut in 2026 and which were announced in August after years of negotiation. The Germans also highlighted the growth of F1 in the United States and China, as well as the renewal of its audience.

Throughout this process, which began when the two Volkswagen brands started to sit around the table to discuss the 2026 power unit rules, the general impression was that Porsche had a clearer path to entry, but it was the Audi that came out ahead with the ad.

Audi used concept car to announce entry into F1 as engine supplier from 2026 Image: Disclosure

In fact, Audi found some closed doors. They first negotiated with McLaren, even sounded out Red Bull itself, then talked to Williams and Aston Martin. Until they got to Sauber.

Even if the Swiss aren’t the first choice, it wouldn’t be a bad deal for Audi, which would buy the team’s shares slowly until it reaches 75%, with current owners of an investment group in Sweden keeping the remaining 25%. .

Hinwil’s team is known for having a high-end factory structure, which Audi CEO Markus Duesmann, who was at the launch alongside the F1 and FIA bosses, knows well. After all, he was the team’s head of development between 2007 and 2009, when Sauber had a partnership with another German giant, BMW.

On the side of Swedish investors, the proposal made more sense than the preliminary talks they had with Andretti last year because it was not a full buyout and the continuity of operations in Hinwil and the safety of employees was never in question.

The Audi power unit is being developed at the Audi Sport factory located in the German city of Neuburg an der Donau, near Munich, in the south of the country. In other words, the factory is not far from the Sauber structure in Hinwil. The Neuburg factory has the test benches needed for the F1 engine test bench and has been working on the new engine project since March.

The head of the operation will be Adam Baker, who has a recent stint (2018 to 2021) in the FIA’s safety department and made a career at BMW, with great involvement from the brand’s sports division.

With this, Formula 1 attracts an automaker for the first time since Honda announced that it would return to the category by equipping McLaren, which it started doing in 2015. As at that time, Audi is being motivated by a change in the engine regulations, although it is less radical than the one that came into force in 2014, when naturally aspirated V8 engines were replaced by hybrid V6 turbos, still used today.

In 2026, these power units will be replaced by engines that continue to be V6 turbo hybrids, but with much more power coming from electrical energy and fully renewable fuel in the combustion engine. The new UP will also be simplified, as it will lose one of its energy recovery engines (the complicated MGU-H, which recovers heat energy from the turbine).

The way Audi is entering F1 is highlighted by some lessons learned from Honda, who were world champions with Max Verstappen last year but struggled to get there, particularly in their early years with McLaren. If the purchase of a large part of Sauber is confirmed, they would have much greater control of the integration between engine and team, and they would also commit themselves from the moment the rules, which were published a few weeks ago, were closed.

It remains to be seen whether the partnership with another Volkswagen arm, Porsche, will get off the ground. The Germans are currently seeking approval of what would be a joint venture with Red Bull in antitrust agencies around the world, in what Red Bull boss Christian Horner called “one of the barriers” to the deal being effectively closed.