Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) corrects, again, dividends and interest on equity – Money Times

O Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) updated the values ​​of dividends and interest on equity declared on August 10, shows a statement sent to the market this Thursday (25).

See the table below:

The correction of 2.2% is due to the Selic rate.

This is the second time the bank has corrected the values. Last Monday, the bank had already changed you dividends.

Bank of Brazil may rise more

O Itaú BBA raised the target price for the stock of Bank of Brazilfrom R$44 at the end of this year to R$53 at the end of 2023, according to a report signed by Pedro Leduc and team.

The bank assessed the stock “is still cheap” as it trades at a multiple of 3.4 times its projected 2023 P/E and a dividend yield of 13%.

According to analysts, the Bank of Brazil it has a discount of around 50% for other Brazilian banks – which, in their opinion, would be barely justified by the fundamentals.

