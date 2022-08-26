Band cancels show at Rock In Rio eight days before the event; see substitute

Festival organization announced that the group will not be able to attend the event for reasons beyond the organization; check out new lineup

The organization of Rock In Rio 2022 reported that the trio of rappers Migos will no longer perform on September 4th, the third of the festival. The information was released by the organization this Thursday, 25, eight days before the start of the festival. According to a statement, the absence will be for reasons beyond the festival. The singer Iza, who was originally going to open the works of world stage on this day, it will now be the second show as the band Jota Quest will join the event’s line-up to open the main stage shows. In addition to the two, Demi Lovato and Justin bieber will also perform on the main stage. At the Sunset stage, there will be shows by Matuê, Luísa Sonza and Marina Sena, Emicida and Gilberto Gil. Tickets for every day of the festival are already sold out. The festival will take place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 this year in the City of Rock, in Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Park.