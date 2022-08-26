Banks insist on imposing losses on workers

At the negotiation meeting of the National Bank Employees Campaign 2022 this Thursday (25), the National Bank Employees Command managed to get the National Federation of Banks (Fenaban) to increase the proposal to adjust the PLR ​​to 100% of inflation (INPC) and not presented a new proposal to increase salaries and other economic funds, maintaining the proposal for a readjustment of only 65% ​​of inflation. The Command demanded a global proposal, with a real increase in salaries.

“It is regrettable that we have to end this day of negotiations without an answer on our demand for a real increase and, even worse, we come out with the attempt of banks to withdraw workers’ rights”, criticized the president of the National Confederation of Workers in the Financial Branch (Contraf). -CUT) and coordinator of the National Command of Bank Workers, Juvandia Moreira. “The category continues to be discredited and has already demonstrated several times that it will not accept the withdrawal of rights”, she added.

“We have been negotiating for days and were expecting a proposal for all claims items. But, again, we will have to tell the bank workers that we have no answer regarding the real increase”, said the president of the São Paulo Bank Workers Union (Seeb/SP), also coordinator of the Comando, Ivone Silva.

“We hoped that Fenaban would take into account that this is the moment when the entire category is focused on this table, anxious to know if our agendas will be valued or if the recognition for the hard work we have had to make the banks achieve extraordinary profits will be reciprocated. with losses and withdrawal of rights. The category is frustrated and impatient, does not deserve this treatment and demands a change in posture. But it is also mobilized and will deliberate on the direction of the movement in assemblies across the country”, said the secretary general of Seeb/SP, Neiva Ribeiro.

PLR losses

Banks continue to want to offset the amounts paid by their own programs in the additional portion of PLR. As a result, bank clerks at banks that have their own programs have direct losses on the additional portion.

With the correction of the PLR ​​by the INPC, estimated at 8.88%, in the three largest private banks in the country (Bradesco, Itaú and Santander) the percentage of distribution in the basic rule drops from 4.97% of the profit distributed in 2021 to 4, 85%. In the additional portion, the reduction would be from 1.69% to 1.67%.

assemblies

Unions of the category across the country will hold assemblies on Friday (26) for bank employees to analyze Fenaban’s proposal and authorize the state of permanent assembly.

“With a proposal for a readjustment without a real increase, with a readjustment of the food voucher only for general inflation, without considering food inflation, and withdrawal of rights in the PLR, the banks throw the category for the strike”, concluded Juvandia.

Continuity of negotiations

The next negotiation meeting is scheduled for this Friday (26), starting at 2 pm, in person, in São Paulo.