Banks will be investigated for alleged fraud in payroll loans

(Reuters) – The Ministry of Justice and Public Security said on Thursday it will investigate 23 financial institutions for possible fraud in payroll deductible credit cards.

The investigation opened by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) on Monday follows a complaint from the Consumer Protection Center of the Public Defender’s Office (Nudecon) of the State of Rio de Janeiro, that consumers have been harmed with the unauthorized issuance of cards and charging interest on invoices with a discount from the minimum payment directly on the payroll.

Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Banco Pan, Itaucard, Itaú Unibanco Nubank, Santander Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal are among those investigated, according to the statement.

In a note, Itaú said that “it does not sell payroll-deductible credit cards and is at Senacon’s disposal for any additional clarifications”.

Nubank replied that it is “not qualified to offer this product and does not offer a payroll card”.

BB stated that it “has not issued a payroll-deductible credit card for four years and is at Senacon’s disposal for further clarification”.

Santander Brasil reported that it learned of the case from the press and that it was not contacted by Nudecon in Rio de Janeiro or by the Ministry of Justice. He also added that “all its products and services comply with the regulation and that it is available to the competent bodies to provide clarifications”.

Banco Pan stated that it is in contact with the agency to obtain official information and “reinforces its position of respect for customers and its commitment to combating fraud.”

Bradesco said it would not comment on the matter. Caixa did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

At the end of the day, Febraban, the entity that represents the banks, stated in a note that of the 23 institutions mentioned by Senacon, only 7 operate with payroll-deductible cards, “that is, 16 do not even offer the product to their customers and, even those that are authorized to act, would not necessarily be offering”.

(By Paula Arend Laier and Aluisio Alves; edited by André Romani)