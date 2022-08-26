Barraca do Beijo warms up for Farofa. Get the party gossip

Pre-heating for Farofa, Barraca do Beijo moved the circuit of celebrities and influencers this Wednesday night (24/8), in São Paulo. Promoted by Viih Tube and its Brasilera Digital office, the event turned into a great stage for memes, with celebrities dressed up and going from point to point in the drink, a lot of making out, gossip, xaveco, meeting of disaffected live and in color, and of course, the LeoDias column being present to tell in detail the best that happened in this tour.

In the first moments of the night, the Earth space environments were filled by a veritable avalanche of influencers from all niches. Presenter Rodrigo Faro, an expert in mediating flirtations, was invited to present some dynamics, but did not attend.

Because of the fantasies, the press’s difficulty in recognizing who the celebrities were became a great challenge. And for everyone’s happiness, gifts were raffled off during the more than 10 hours of party, such as VIP tickets to Rock in Rio and even cash prizes by F12.bet, the main sponsor of the event, in addition to Chilli sunglasses. Beans and other items. Ifood distributed snacks to the guests, but on the upper floor (and open to everyone) the feast was complete.

Rodrigo Mussi and Eliezer were confined all night in an aquarium, broadcasting the party for the GShow. There were also the most famous presences. On the main stage were Gustavo Mioto, Vitão, MC Danny, Dennis DJ, Gabi Martins and DubDodz.

Vitão, Natalia and Yasmin Brunet stole the show!

Vitão, by the way, was the sensation of the night. Note 10 for the friendliness and style of the guy! After the presentation, he got together with the whole crowd, answered dozens of photo requests and then got some time to go to the smoking room to chat. By the way, the controversial electronic cigarette banned by Anvisa, popularly known as vape, was used quietly by many young people.

Natalia Deonato is another name that stole the show. Quite in demand, the future pawn of A Fazenda 14 took a few more sips and danced to the floor in the company of her friends. Who didn’t take his eyes off her was Mitico, presenter of PodPah, who got dumped after a xaveco that was closely followed by the LeoDias column.

The presence of Yasmin Brunet also caused a lot of movement at the party, however, the model refused interviews. According to the publicist, she was not having a good day. João Guilherme, exotic as always, arrived at the same time as her (?), but stayed in a corner with friends and didn’t want to talk to the press. Both went up in smoke at one point in the night.

Bárbara Heck, Emily Arújo, Gui Napolitano and much more!

Former BBB Bárbara Heck had to look for TV Fama because she was not recognized by the reporter. Gui Araújo arrived dead, with the face of few friends. With a blonde wig, Emily Araújo pierced the eyes of many people with an absurdly large wing. The costume was by Cornelia from the WITCH series (but lacked investment).

Gustavo Mioto was on automatic, little interaction, shallow answers, but always willing. On stage he plays his role. Gui Napolitano crossed paths with Gabi Martins a few times, but there was nothing left, the hurt seems great. He even got in touch with a blonde who followed him all night. The ex-Marriage to Blind, Shayan and Rodrigo Vaisemberg drew sighs and were quite flirted. Amazing how the reality show on Netflix worked for them!

Larissa and Marina Ferrari caused strangeness

Larissa, ex-BBB 22, even very nice, almost passed over due to excesses with aesthetic procedures on her face. Turned into someone else. From Bloom Winx, Marina Ferrari also had to perform to be recognized. Ariadna appeared very thin and did not let go of Jessi Alves. Valesca Popozuda caused a stir wherever she went. She was acclaimed by the audience present.

Cinthia Cruz had to ask her boyfriend’s permission to grant an interview. Bill Araújo had the same trajectory as BBB, he was just there and nothing else. Raissa Barbosa, from A Fazenda, also did her best to get attention and kissed a lot in the corners. Finally, a party full of beautiful people and lots of good entertainment. Bring on the next edition!

