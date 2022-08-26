Base corresponds with important goals in Dorival’s good streak ahead of Flamengo | Flamengo

Flamengo has already invested around BRL 800 million in the squad since 2019, but counts on the important support of the players revealed at the club to help us in the good numbers since the arrival of coach Dorival Júnior.

Nine goals have already been scored by the Ninho kids (watch the video below), the last of them made by João Gomes in the 3-1 victory over São Paulo, on Wednesday, in Morumbi, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. In the 1-1 with Palmeiras, it was Victor Hugo’s turn.

In the alternative team, which has been put on the field by the Brazilian, Lázaro (four goals) and Victor Hugo (two goals) have become protagonists. Matheus França also contributed with a goal in the 7-1 rout over Tolima, in Libertadores.

The goals of Flamengo’s base players under the command of Dorival

The goals of the kids with Dorival:

8/14/22 – Flamengo 5 x 0 Athletico-PR – 1 goal

6/8/22 – São Paulo 0 x 2 Flamengo – 1 goal

7/30/22 – Flamengo 4 x 1 Atlético-GO – 1 goal

7/20/22 – Flamengo 4 x 0 Youth – 1 goal

6/22/22 – Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Flamengo – 1 goal

8/21/22 – Palmeiras 1 x 1 Flamengo – 1 goal

7/30/22 – Flamengo 4 x 1 Atlético-GO – 1 goal

8/24/22 – São Paulo 1 x 3 Flamengo – 1 goal

6/7/22 – Flamengo 7 x 1 Tolima – 1 goal

Next Sunday, in the classic against Botafogo, the tendency is for Dorival to climb the alternative team again and bet on the cubs of Ninho, who still has the right-back Matheuzinho, to increase his unbeaten streak to 14 games.

– The kids are coming with a lot of force. He has been demonstrating his ability and seeking space in the team. It’s like that with Lázaro, Victor Hugo, Matheuzinho. João is practically a reality. There are other boys coming. I am happy with the growth of Victor Hugo, he is a player who has good characteristics, he has arrival. He is a more acute midfielder who enters the area and participates in definitions. This is very important for our team – said Dorival.

Since the 2-0 victory over Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil, a milestone for the team in the season, the team started the series without losing. Since then, there have been 13 games, with 11 wins and two draws..

Since arriving at Flamengo, Dorival has led the team in 22 games, with 16 wins, two draws and 4 defeats – 75.7% of use.

