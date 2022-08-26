“Bastard who rips up the Constitution”, says Malafaia about Moraes

Pastor cites fake news inquiry and says that the STF minister is, at the same time, “victim, delegate, prosecutor and judge”

Pastor Silas Malafaia published on his profile on Instagramon Wednesday (24.Aug.2022), video in which the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes is called “bastard tearing up the constitution”.

Malafaia cited the survey of fake news, which runs in the Supreme Court under the rapporteurship of Moraes. The pastor called the investigation “immoral and illegal”. Of the magistrate, he said: “This bastard is, at the same time, victim, delegate, prosecutor and judge.” – something that, according to him, has not been seen”nor in the Inquisition”.

Then Malafaia declared that the inquiry “is an aberration that stains the Brazilian Judiciary”, repeats that Moraes “tear up the Constitution” and asks “who’s gonna stop this bastard”.

“We are living in a police state, just like Nazism, fascism, communism“, said. “Is this Nicaragua, China, Korea, Cuba and Venezuela?”, he asked.

The fake news inquiry investigates the dissemination of fake news against Supreme Court ministers. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) became part of the investigation after disclosing untrue information about the Brazilian electoral process in live held on July 29, 2021.

In the video, Malafaia said that “the people, which is the supreme power of a nation” go “give answer”. The speech is illustrated with a green and yellow card with the words: “September 7 all the people in the streets!”. According to the pastor, “when a people revolts, no one holds back”.

Watch (3min13s):