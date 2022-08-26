Behind-the-scenes video shows that Flamengo received a tip that São Paulo would climb Rafinha | Brazil’s Cup

In the behind-the-scenes video released by Flamengo after the 3-1 victory against São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil, there is a scene in which left-back Filipe Luis receiving guidance from Henrique Américo, performance analyst for the red-black team .

In the dialogue in Morumbi’s locker room, Américo reveals to Filipe Luis that Rafinha, a side for São Paulo, should play in a line of three behind. The tip would have come from a “friend of the defender.” (See video below)

Rafinha is a reserve for São Paulo. And he joined the team against Flamengo in place of defender Miranda, suspended for expulsion in the quarterfinals, against América-MG. During the game, at times, he even went to the side when Igor Vinicius, the starter, went more to the middle.

Although the entry of the side in the line of three was a possibility (already used, even), Ceni usually hides the Tricolor lineup until the last minute. And when he does, he puts the players, by the way, out of order.

The match was valid for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal. Flamengo, with the advantage, can even lose by a goal at Maracanã, on September 14, which advances to the decision.

Best moments: São Paulo 1 x 3 Flamengo, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil

