Best home remedies to clear blood vessels quickly

You blood vessels carry oxygen throughout the human body. Taking care of good circulation is essential to avoid some serious diseases. A sedentary lifestyle and poor diet can cause arteries to become clogged. That’s why we’ve separated some of the best natural and homemade products to improve the health of your vascular system.

See too: These are the 9 foods that are enemies of high blood pressure, according to experts

Take good care of blood circulation with natural ingredients

It is worth noting that blood vessels are hollow, tubular structures that carry blood from the heart and deliver it throughout the body. They are divided into arteries, capillaries and veins.

Arteries are responsible for carrying blood from the heart to the organs and carrying oxygen and nutrients. They are characterized by being thick and elastic, as they withstand a lot of pressure from oxygenated blood.

If you want to improve your body’s blood circulation, know that food can help a lot to achieve your goal. Know which foods are good for circulation and help prevent various diseases.

Foods that improve circulation

Below, you can see which are the main foods that can be used to improve the circulation of the body. They all improve blood pressure and can help prevent heart disease.

1 – Rosemary

Rosemary is one of the foods that are good for blood circulation. It is rich in a substance called carnosic acid, which has antioxidant properties, fighting the formation of free radicals. In addition to this element, rosemary also has rosmarinic acid, which is responsible for reducing inflammation in the body and increasing the flow of small vessels.

2 – Foods that are good for circulation: beets

Beetroot is an excellent source of antioxidants, natural anti-inflammatories and detoxifiers. The vegetable has an action that increases the blood flow of the body and improves the irrigation of musclesthus improving muscle contraction and performance.

Present in beets, nitrate is metabolized into nitric oxide and relaxes blood vessels and arteries, lowering blood pressure.

3 – Ginger

If you often suffer from muscle pain, know that ginger has analgesic action that fights rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases. What happens is that the food has a high content of gingerol, a natural anti-inflammatory. It also has actions that dissolve fibrin and prevent blood clotting.

4 – Orange

Famous for the presence of vitamin C, orange is also one of the foods that are good for circulation. However, the fruit helps to reduce the cholesterol content of the blood, which improves blood flow and relieves pressure.

special recipe

A special recipe for circulation is garlic with lemon. Check step by step:

1 – Chop 6 cloves of garlic;

2 – Squeeze 4 lemons;

3 – Boil 3 liters of water and let it get warm;

4 – Mix all the ingredients and let it rest for 24 hours;

5 – Drink 1 glass every day in the morning until you run out.

It is worth noting that none of these tips replaces the action of a nutritionist or professional specialized in the subject.