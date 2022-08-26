BH Metr: Justice determines minimum scale of 60% during strike – Gerais

Subways will have to operate on a minimum scale during all hours (photo: Leandro Couri/EM) The Regional Labor Court of Minas Gerais (TRT-MG) determined, this Thursday afternoon (25/8), that Belo Horizonte’s subways maintain the minimum scale of 60% of operation, at all times, during the category shutdown.

The decision was taken during a conciliation hearing between the Subway Union (Sindimetro) and the Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU).

In addition to the minimum scale, the judge, Csar Pereira da Silva Machado Jnior, also determined the operation of 100% of the subway security service on a full-time basis. The daily fine stipulated in the event of non-compliance in the order of R$ 35 thousand.

The measure is already starting to take effect, as the two parties were officially notified during the meeting. Now, Sindimetro has five days to present its defense.

During the hearing, representatives of the subway workers claimed that the strike was approved by the category’s assembly, seeking to open a dialogue with the CBTU to establish a transition rule that guarantees the rights of workers in the process of privatization of the subway.

CBTU representatives argued that the strike is premature and harmful, as the Union has protected workers’ rights.

Strike

The total stoppage has taken place since 00:00 this Thursday. The category expected a position from the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) in favor of subways in the judgment of the privatization process of the Brazilian Urban Trains Company (CBTU), which took place this Wednesday afternoon (24/8).

As there was none, the strike was started as a protest of the category against the project to privatize the subway in the capital.