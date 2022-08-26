BH subway strike: minimum scale not complied with even with injunction – Gerais

Strike against the privatization of the capital’s subway (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Belo Horizonte subway stations remain closed on the second day of the subway strike. The stoppage of the category began at 00:00 on Thursday (25/8) as a response against the project to privatize the metro in the capital.

Even with the decision of the Regional Labor Court of Minas Gerais (TRT-MG), on Thursday afternoon, which determined that the subways maintain the minimum scale of 60% of operation at all times during the stoppage of the category, the gates dawned closed.

During a conciliation hearing between the Metrovirios Union (Sindimetro) and the Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU), the judge, Csar Pereira da Silva Machado Jnior, also determined the operation of 100% of the subway security service in full period .

The daily fine stipulated in the event of non-compliance in the order of R$ 35 thousand. The measure took effect on Thursday afternoon, as the two parties were officially notified during the meeting.

Strike

The total stoppage has taken place since 00:00 this Thursday. The category expected a position from the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) in favor of subway workers in the judgment of the privatization process of the Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU), which took place this Wednesday afternoon (24/8).

As there was none, the strike was started as a protest of the category against the project to privatize the subway in the capital.