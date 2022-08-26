blocked streets, transport and important information

With tickets sold out, the Iron Maiden presents itself in Curitiba with the tour Legacy of the Beast World Tour 22 this Saturday (27). This is the first show of the band’s tour in Brazil, which will also pass through other cities.

Iron Maiden’s show in Curitiba will be on Paulo Leminski Quarry and there will be an opening by the Swedish metal and death band avatar. To make life easier for the reader of the B band who will enjoy the rock night, we have prepared a list of important things to prepare for the show.

Iron Maiden’s show at Pedreira is the first of the tour in Brazil. Photo: Divulgacao/Midiorama.

The gates open at 17:00. The opening band show starts at 7:45 pm. The Iron Maiden show at 9pm. Times are subject to change without notice.

The age rating is 16 years unaccompanied. Children under 16 can only be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians.

blocked streets

Blockades will be made on Eugênio Flor streets (between Nilo Peçanha and Judge José Carlos Ribeiro Ribas), João Gava (between João Enéas de Sá and Nilo Peçanha), Antônio Krainski (between Nilo Peçanha and Benedito Correia de Freitas) and João Enéas de Sá (between Nilo Peçanha and João Gava).

Residents of the region can access the blocked streets upon presentation of a credential or document proving housing on the perimeter.

free bus

For the return of Iron Maiden’s concert at Pedreira Paulo Leminski, the production will OPERATION BACK with some free buses heading to Praça Tiradentes.

The buses will travel from 21:00 until 00:00, always following the determinations of the inspection agents.

Operation Volta will depart from Rua João Enéas de Sá (coming through Rua Nilo Peçanha and exiting through Rua João Gava), to follow Rua Mateus Leme towards Praça Tiradentes.

Photo: Disclosure.

Prohibited objects:

– Professional cameras or camcorders or with detachable lens;

– Go-Pro (or similar);

– Tablets;

– Posters of any kind;

– Umbrella;

– Alcoholic beverages;

– Materials or objects that can cause injury; – Firearms or white weapons of any kind;

– Glass cups or any other type of packaging; – Fireworks;

– Roll paper, newspapers and magazines;

– Flags and banners with mast;

– Motorcycle helmets or similar;

– Chains, belts and pendants;

– Clothing or accessories with sharp parts that can hurt;

– Illegal drugs, toxic substances, over-the-counter drugs, or products shared with others for medical reasons. Anyone who needs to take the medicines, must present a prescription in their name;

– Deodorant, cosmetic or perfume in containers with a volume greater than 90 ml;

– Materials intended for the manufacture of bombs or that may cause fires;

– Lasers, walkie-talkie and drones;

– Water pistols, chairs, flyers and stickers;

– Animals – except guide dogs identified and accompanied by visually impaired people;

– Storage tools;

– Chairs or benches;

– Stick for taking a photo;

– Air horns;

– Backpacks or bags larger than 20x30cm;

– Other objects that may cause risks, damage or annoyance, subject to the discretion of production, security and policing on site.

*The ticket holder will be subject to inspections and body searches.

**Unauthorized objects will be discarded.

***The event does not have lockers.

information services

Food: the event will have, in all sectors, points of sale of various snacks and beverages, including distilled beverages;

Bathrooms: public areas will be equipped with women’s, men’s and disabled toilets in adequate numbers for the number;

Medical care: medical posts, ambulances, medical staff and beds;

Visual Signaling: the event will be visually signaled with signs positioned at strategic locations inside and outside the space, including accesses, ticket office, restrooms, bars, medical stations and emergency exits.

useful tips

– Give preference to public transport;

– Do not buy tickets from money changers or unknown people on the street;

– Plan ahead: leave the house at least 2 hours in advance and check any roads that will be blocked for the event;

– If you go by Taxi: arrange the round trip to and from the show in advance with a taxi driver close to your home;

– Wear light clothes and keep hydrated.