Blood type and heart disease may be related

know your blood type It is extremely important, both in emergencies, and to know some relevant information about your health. It’s just that you may not know, but in addition to the importance for transfusions, blood type can influence heart problems in some way, it’s about propensity. Therefore, in today’s article we are going to talk a little about blood types and what they mean for your health.

Blood type and your health

Each person’s blood type is a trait determined by genes, so it is inherited from our parents.

There are 8 main blood types from the ABO and Rh systems: A, B, AB and O, and they can be positive or negative – this determination is based on the presence or absence of proteins in red blood cells. If your blood has protein, you have an “X” positive blood type. There are some advantages to knowing what your blood is, check them out below:

1. Know your blood type

Identifying your blood type is important for processes such as blood transfusion, pregnancy and organ transplantation.

For example, in the case of blood transfusion: People with type O- are considered universal donors, that is, they can donate blood to people with any blood type. However, they only receive blood from carriers of the same type. People with type AB+ are universal recipients, that is, they can receive blood of any type, but only donate to those who are of the same type.

In addition, blood type is directly linked to some heart conditions, thus giving some people an advantage in avoiding cardiovascular problems and/or making others more susceptible.

2. Blood types: Cardiovascular diseases and other consequences