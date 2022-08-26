BNB employees make progress

The negotiation round this Wednesday (24) between the National Command of Bank Workers, advised by the National Commission of BNB Employees (CNFBNB), and the management of Banco do Nordeste do Brasil (BNB), for the 2022 Salary Campaign, ended with important advances for the working class.

The main one was in relation to the Promote-se, a competition system for filling internal vacancies. The bank committed to having more transparency on the portal, with the disclosure of all vacancies available for competition, the scores of all competitors for each of the vacancies during the election and the reduction of the deadline for releasing the former position held by the winner of the competition from 180 days to 90 days. “It is great news for everyone. The portal will bring more transparency to competitions and workers who win will have a shorter term to assume the new position.”, celebrated the secretary general of the National Confederation of Financial Workers (Contraf-CUT), Gustavo Tabatinga Jr.

Another important advance is that all the extra funds that were received by workers throughout the year will be involved in the calculation of the 13th salary. “Many colleagues spend the year replacing some function and when they arrive in December, the financial impact of that entire year does not enter the 13th. This was a great achievement that took a long time to negotiate”, explained Gustavo Tabatinga.

Negotiations continue this Thursday (25). The Bank awaits the closing of the proposal from the National Federation of Banks (Fenaban) to present the minutes dealt with and agreed at the table. “We charge and continue to charge that the bank actually delivers the draft that includes all the proposals. Let’s win this game!”, concluded the secretary general of Contraf-CUT.

Changes in service

The BNB also committed to schedule a meeting next week to negotiate changes in the service of two specific groups of Banco do Nordeste, microenterprises (MPE) and the beneficiaries of the National Program for the Strengthening of Family Agriculture (Pronaf).