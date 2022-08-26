BNDES releases loans above R$ 1 thousand

The Emergency Credit Access Program (Peac) is back, proposed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The program, instituted by Provisional Measure nº 975, of June 1, 2020, was reopened and brought a novelty in this edition: the quick loan to MEI.

Now, those who are Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) will also be able to take out loans. And the best: the values ​​for the class are above R$ 1 thousand. In all, there will be R$ 22 billion in resources, offered by commercial banks until December 2023. Want to know more? See below.

Fast loan for MEI

Namely, this line of credit, created during the Covid-19 pandemic, emerged as a way to help companies sustain themselves amid the closure of trade. This phase of the program is estimated to guarantee around R$22 billion in new loans.

Today, about 98 to 99% of companies in Brazil are micro or small, responsible for 55% of formal jobs and 29% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Individual microentrepreneurs (MEI), for example, which are a type of microenterprise, correspond to 67% of Brazilian companies, totaling almost 14.3 million companies.

In this sense, the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, declared that, since its creation, PEAC has worked as an excellent agent in the offer of credit. Montezano also added that the initiative is of great efficiency for business owners. So now, what’s new is that it also includes micro-enterprise owners.

According to the president, the resumption of action aims to give strength to small business entrepreneurs, including those who are MEI. The category of entrepreneurs, in turn, is one of those that most need a boost to grow and start making a profit.

who can participate

In short, to be able to close a credit operation through PEAC, the entrepreneur must have a maximum annual turnover of R$ 300 million. In addition, the resources must be destined for investments in the company itself, or in working capital.

Therefore, the amounts available for operations can range from R$1,000 to R$10 million, with a payment term of up to 60 months. The grace period, that is, the payment of the 1st installment, is between 6 and 12 months.

Finally, in all operations, PEAC guarantees banks up to 80% coverage of the amount agreed in the agreement. To learn more about the novelty, access the program’s website at: https://bityli.com/rYnzO.

