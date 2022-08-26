Bolsonarists criticize Lula’s treatment in “Jornal Nacional”

Government ministers and politicians compared the speaking time and reactions of William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) was the Saturday (25.Aug.2022) in the series of interviews of the National Journalwith presidential candidates. On social media, allies of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the supposedly milder treatment of the presenters, William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, with the PT.

Government ministers, politicians and celebrities compared the speaking time of Bolsonaro and Lula. Also, the facial reactions of William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos during the sabbath.

The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, said that the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had a “much worse treatment”. “Bolsonaro went to another place, much worse treatment. The electoral program started today. Bolsonaro went to an inquisition”, published.

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, published:

Bolsonaro’s eldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), published an image of Renata Vasconcellos during the Sabbath between Lula and her father.

Former Secretary of Culture Mario Frias said what “Pictures say more than a thousand words” by publishing expressions by Renata Vasconcelos.

Lula in the JN

The former president was interviewed this Thursday (25.Aug.2022) at National Journalgives TV Globo. He is the 3rd candidate for the Planalto to participate in the newscast.

Ciro Gomes attended the station’s hearing on Tuesday (23.Aug.2022) and spoke for 30 minutes. Bolsonaro was interviewed on Monday (22.Aug) and made statements for 24 minutes.