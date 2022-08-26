Bolsonaro admits he could be arrested if he is defeated in the election

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) admitted this Friday 26 that he is at risk of being arrested if he does not win the election in October this year. In an interview with the Pânico program, on the radio Young panthe former captain also cited a possible detention of one of his children.

In the conversation, the president again criticized the Federal Police operation, with the authorization of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, who targeted eight Bolsonarista businessmen who defended a coup if former President Lula (PT) returns to power.

“I have two alternatives: this [de ser preso] or another, which I will not discuss here”, declared Bolsonaro to the program. “What did it take to arrest these eight businessmen now? Anything”.

Still on the risk of detention, the president cited the cases of deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), sentenced to more than eight years in prison, and the role he must play to prevent alleged abuses by the STF.

“When he was convicted, I took the field with the issue of pardon. There is no shortage of people by my side saying that I would find trouble with the Supreme. I said I couldn’t find confusion with my conscience,” he recalled. “Soon, one of my children will be arrested for fake news, as Carlos is targeted all the time. It makes no sense”.