Bolsonaro gives up going to the Band debate on Sunday, says columnist

Vinícius Prates* – State of Minas

posted on 08/26/2022 11:21



(credit: Alexandre Guzanshe/Estado de Minas)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gave up going to the presidential debate on the Bandeirantes network, which takes place next Sunday (28/8). According to members of the chief executive’s campaign, he will not attend.

In recent days, rumors that Bolsonaro would participate in the debate fueled the expectation of the meeting with his main opponent for the vacancy in the Planalto Palace, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The information was released on Malu Gaspar’s blog, from the newspaper The globe. According to a minister, who participates in the president’s campaign, the decision has nothing to do with Lula’s good performance in the interview with Jornal Nacional, on Thursday night (25/8). “This was already defined a long time ago”, says the minister.

With that, Lula’s presence is uncertain in the debate. One of the members of PT’s campaign coordination told the columnist, on the morning of this Friday (26/8), that the former president will only go if President Jair Bolsonaro goes.

