Bradesco acquires financial company with an eye on the Mexican digital account market – 08/26/2022

Banco Bradesco (BBDC4), one of the largest in Latin America, acquired Ictineo Plataforma, a Mexican financial institution focused on loans and savings plans for individuals. Bradesco already operates in Mexico through its subsidiary Bradescard México, but the range of possibilities for the company to operate in the country is currently limited, being restricted to the offer of services such as credit cards from partner stores. With the acquisition of Ictineo, the bank will have access to regulatory authorizations that will allow it to offer a series of new products in the Mexican market.
After the operation, which still needs to be approved by the Mexican authorities, the Brazilian bank will be able to act as a kind of digital bank, with products and services such as a digital account, payroll loans and investments. The acquisition also has the potential to consolidate Bradescard as one of the largest credit card issuers in Mexico.
With 2.7 million credit cards issued in Mexico, Nubank is now a rapidly expanding institution in the country, but it is now seeing the emergence of a relevant competitor, supported by the second largest Brazilian bank.
The news is positive for Bradesco’s shares, and comes shortly after the bank announced the acquisition of 51% of the manager BV DTVM, from Banco Votorantim.
Both operations show that the institution is seeking to expand its business on different fronts, despite the excellent results reported in recent quarters.
Bradesco’s preferred shares closed the trading session on Thursday (25) up 0.72%, quoted at R$ 19.51.