Bradesco acquires financial company with an eye on the Mexican digital account market – 08/26/2022

Banco Bradesco (BBDC4), one of the largest in Latin America, acquired Ictineo Plataforma, a Mexican financial institution focused on loans and savings plans for individuals. Bradesco already operates in Mexico through its subsidiary Bradescard México, but the range of possibilities for the company to operate in the country is currently limited, being restricted to the offer of services such as credit cards from partner stores. With the acquisition of Ictineo, the bank will have access to regulatory authorizations that will allow it to offer a series of new products in the Mexican market.

Below is a comment by Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on the subject. Every day, Bevilacqua brings you news and reviews of publicly traded companies for you to make the best investment decisions. This content is accessible to subscribers to UOL. O UOL has an exclusive area for those who want to invest their money safely and profit more than just savings. Meet!