Bradesco (BBDC4) acquires Ictineo to operate a digital account in Mexico

Bradesco (BBDC4;BBDC3) announced this Thursday (25) the purchase, through its subsidiary Bradescard México, of Ictineo Plataforma, a popular financial institution (Sofipo) that works with individuals in that country. The deal will allow access to regulatory authorization to distribute new products in Mexico. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

According to the bank, the completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the authorities in Mexico (CNBV – Comisión Nacional Bancária y de Valores) and Brazil (Banco Central).

Currently, Bradescard México is one of the main consumer credit finance companies in the retail chain segment, but it does not have a license to operate in other financial business fronts as it operates as a limited liability company in Mexico.

For Octavio de Lazari Junior, president of Bradesco, the transaction will open a new front of financial business with high growth potential in Mexico, a country with many attributes, such as the fact that it is the second largest GDP in Latin America. “This purchase interests us particularly because of the knowledge acquired in that market with Bradescard, which has been in Mexico for 12 years. We manage approximately 3 million card customers from large retail chains. We will be able to expand our operations by becoming similar to a digital bank with the aim of gaining a more robust presence in a relevant market such as Mexico”, concludes Lazari.

“We want to focus on a digital strategy for Bradescard Mexico. The first step will be to offer the digital account, the payroll loan, and the investment account”, comments Alexandre Monteiro, Director of Bradescard Mexico. “It is a relevant move to consolidate Bradescard in the Mexican financial market”.

Finally, Bradescard México has future plans to carry out the distribution of other products, such as car financing and real estate credit. In the credit card segment, in 5 years, Bradescard expects to be among the largest card issuers in Mexico, expanding the number of commercial agreements with new retailers and strengthening the digital distribution channel with important investments in technology.

