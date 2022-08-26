Bradesco will BUY 51% of this company and must take IMPORTANT action

It was announced by Bradescoone strategic partnership with BV bank for the formation of an independent investment managerwhich will operate with its own brand, which will be defined in the future.

According to a statement from Bradesco, through one of its controlling companies, the Bank will buy 51% of the capital of BV DTVM, which concentrates the management of third-party resources and the private banking activity of the BV bank. “The company already holds BRL 41 billion in assets under management and BRL 22 billion in private banking custody,” explained Bradesco. Transaction amounts were not reported.

Bradesco’s statement also said that the company will have autonomy in the management of resources, with a highly specialized team, focused and aligned in achieving the best results for customers, in addition to counting on the reputation and solid experience of its shareholders”.

The bank also highlighted the performance of BV DTVM in the national market since 1999 and that it is the 9th largest real estate fund manager in the June/2022 ranking by Anima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities). “In private banking, it offers customized financial and asset solutions for high-income clients, and ranks 9th among the largest in the country.”

The Bradesco statement also says that the “Bradesco Organization already has a broad and solid local asset management platform, with more than BRL 544 billion under management, and private banking, with more than BRL 380 billion under management, being the 3rd and 2nd largest manager in each segment, respectively”.

“Completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain precedent, legal and regulatory conditions,” he concluded.

The new manager will have a board of directors with members from Bradesco and Votorantim, however, it has not yet been decided who will lead the routine of the operation.

Bradesco

Bradesco is a Brazilian bank, incorporated as a corporation, headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. It was founded on March 10, 1943 in Marília, São Paulo, by Amador Aguiar. In 2010, it was the only Brazilian private bank to be present in all municipalities in the country, with at least one branch or service point in each of the 5,564 cities in Brazil.