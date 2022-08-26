Brazil registers more than a thousand cases of monkeypox in ten days, and the total reaches 4,144 – News

The most recent bulletin from the Ministry of Health on the monkey pox (monkeypox)updated on Wednesday night (24), shows that the country reached 4,144 confirmed cases, after registering more than a thousand new diagnoses in the last ten days.

As of August 15, the ministry counted 2,985 infections. The 2,000-case mark had been reached on August 5; and that of a thousand, on July 28.

The first monkeypox patient in Brazil had a confirmed diagnosis on June 8.

A week ago, Brazil overtook Germany and became the third country in the world with the most infected, behind only the United States, which has 16,600 cases, and Spain, with 6,318.

Despite the high, the secretary of Health Surveillance of the Ministry of Health, Arnaldo Medeiros, said at a press conference on Monday (22) that the number of new cases of monkeypox may be reaching a level of stabilization.

“We see that in recent weeks there is a trend towards stability in the number of cases. We need to evaluate these data more carefully in the coming weeks”, he evaluated.

Still, only eight public laboratories process all the tests in the country. Until yesterday, there were 4,653 exams of patients with suspected disease awaiting results. Ten days ago, there were 3,895.

São Paulo is the state with the highest number of cases: 2,640. Then come Rio de Janeiro (508) and Minas Gerais (221).

The other units of the Federation with confirmed cases are:

• Goiás: 174

• Federal District: 156

• Paraná: 104

• Santa Catarina: 69

• Rio Grande do Sul: 67

• Ceará: 45

• Bahia: 41

• Pernambuco: 23

• Mato Grosso: 20

• Rio Grande do Norte: 18

• Mato Grosso do Sul: 16

• Amazon: 16

• Holy Spirit: 8

• Pará: 7

• Alagoas 2

• Piauí: 2

• Maranhão: 2

• Tocantins: 2

• Acre: 1

• Paraíba: 1

Only Sergipe, Roraima and Amapá do not have a confirmed diagnosis of the disease so far.



