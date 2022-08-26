BRL 24 billion is available for the withdrawal of PIS/Pasep quotas

posted on 8/26/2022 5:54 AM / updated on 8/26/2022 5:55 AM



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

More than R$ 24 billion are available for the withdrawal of PIS/Pasep quotas for workers who worked in the public service or in the private sector, with a formal contract, between 1971 and 1988 and who have not yet redeemed the resource. Although the resources have been available since 2019, when Caixa Econômica Federal released the withdrawal without having to justify the reason, 10.6 million Brazilians can still obtain the benefit, according to the institution.

While the Social Integration Program (PIS) is responsible for benefits aimed at employees in the private sector, the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) was created to be a fund for public sector workers.

The amounts of each worker were transferred to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) after Provisional Measure No. 946/2020 extinguished the PIS/Pasep Fund. Even so, if the worker has money in the FGTS, the amount destined, both to the fund and to the program, remains differentiated within the system.

To obtain the resource, the simplest way is to access the FGTS application provided by Caixa. The other way is to go to a bank branch and ask for the amount. For workers who do not have the FGTS app, but other apps made available by Caixa, simply download it and access it with the same password used for other services.

It is worth remembering that this withdrawal is not related to the salary bonus that is released annually. The average value of quotas for each worker who can still withdraw is R$ 2,300.

The vice president Agent Operator of the Caixa, Edilson Carrogi, pointed out that the easiest and fastest way to withdraw funds is through the application. “(It) can be downloaded for free, both for Android and iOS users. Just register and start using all the app’s features”, he said.

To carry out the withdrawal, the worker must present an identity document with a photo, in addition to a selfie of the applicant and a PIS/Pasep certificate issued by the social security agency to which he is linked, such as the INSS itself.





heirs

If the worker who did not make the withdrawal has already died, the beneficiaries can also withdraw the money. In this case, in addition to the identity document and the dependent’s selfie, the PIS/Pasep/FGTS Certificate issued by Social Security with the list of dependents entitled to the death pension or a declaration of dependents entitled to the pension, issued by the agency, is required. benefit payer.

*Intern under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo

