BRL 9 million for each executive in 2022. And nothing for bank employees?

Even with higher and ever-increasing profits, banks proposed to reduce PLR, distributing a smaller share of their billionaire profits.

At the table of this Wednesday 24, the fifteenth round of the National Banking Campaign 2022, Fenaban (federation of banks) proposed an adjustment of 6.73% in the fixed values ​​of the PLR, which corresponds to only 75.7% of the INPC , with a loss of 1.97% for workers (considering the inflation estimate of 8.88% on August 31).

Fenaban also proposed to exclude from the CCT the rule of non-compensation of its own programs in the additional portion of the PLR ​​– that is, what each bank pays as its own program would be reduced from this portion of the PLR/CCT.

Earlier, the banks came with an even lower proposal: of 6.22% for the fixed values ​​of the PLR ​​(70% of the INPC, with a loss of 2.44%). But after a pause in negotiations, they submitted the 6.73% proposal.

The National Banking Command rejected both proposals on the table.

“Another full day of negotiation, with banks presenting lowered proposals, taking long breaks at the table to then present readjustment rates that increase the dropper. They went from 6.22% to 6.73%. And we’ve already reached the fifteenth table and they still haven’t presented a proposal for an index for salary readjustments. It is disrespectful to the category that builds its billionaire profits.” Ivone Silva, president of the Bank Employees Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region and one of the coordinators of the National Bank Employees Command.

Ivone points out that the share of profit distributed to workers has already been reduced over the years. “And today they proposed to reduce even more, offering readjustment below inflation in fixed values ​​and ceilings, and proposing to compensate their own programs in the additional portion of the PLR, which leaves workers even more vulnerable to the collection of abusive targets. We will not accept it.”

On the other hand, the annual per capita compensation of the executive board of the largest banks is expected to reach R$ 8.9 million per director (a) in 2022, with a growth of 11.1% compared to 2021 and 132 times higher than the annual remuneration of the clerk function (salary, 13th, vacation, tickets, PLR).

😡 It’s frustration after frustration! our secretary general @NeivaMrs comments that banks are already warned that if they do not present a decent proposal in Thursday’s negotiation, the category will decide the course of the campaign at Friday’s assembly! #BoraGanharThisGame pic.twitter.com/Lk7N65lCQ1 — Bankers from São Paulo, Osasco and Region (@spbancarios) August 25, 2022

PLR is a smaller and smaller slice of profit

Since 1997, the PLR ​​of the cash position had a real increase of 126%, while the real growth of the banks’ profit, in the same period, was 359%, that is, 2.85 times more than the value of the PLR.

The share of profit distributed to workers has fallen over the years, despite new achievements such as readjustments in values, changes in parameters and the introduction of the additional share.

In 1995, when the PLR ​​was stipulated in the CCT of bank employees, large banks distributed around 14% of their profits, but in 2021, the three largest private banks distributed, on average, only 6.67% of their profits. With this Thursday’s proposal, the distribution would fall even further, to 6.49%, with the distribution of the basic rule being less than 5% and the additional portion close to 1.6%, therefore well below the 2.2% forecast. in the CCT.

In the agenda presented to the banks, the category claims for the additional portion of the PLR ​​3 base salaries, readjusted by the INPC plus a real increase of 5%. Fenaban is only offering 40% of what workers claim.

New deal this Thursday

The negotiation continues this Thursday 25th. Fenaban said that it will present a proposal for a salary adjustment.

Assembly on Friday 26

The São Paulo Bank Employees Union invites the category to participate in the virtual meeting on Friday 26, from 19 pm. At the meeting (read the notice here), bank employees must decide on the installation of a permanent general meeting, which will be open in the following days, so that workers can deliberate on the proposals presented by Fenaban.

Before Friday’s meeting, at 6 pm, the Union will do a live on Fenaban’s proposals at the tables.

Find out how the previous rounds went:

Learn all about the 2022 Banking Campaign

We are in phase 4 of the Campaign, watch the video: