Bruce Dickinson, from Iron Maiden, visits brewery and drinks Trooper from Curitiba

Bruce Dickinson, vocalist and leader of Iron Maidenone of the biggest heavy metal bands of history, passed Curitiba this Wednesday (25), but has already left. He returns to the capital on Saturday (27), where he will perform with his companions on the historic stage of Pedreira Paulo Leminski. He visited the brewery goatbrownin the Hauer district, and the WS Air Museum, aviation museum located in Campo Largo, metropolitan region of Curitiba.

The visit was practically a surprise. Dickinson’s staff notified the brewery owners hours before the rocker’s arrival. Cervejaria Bodebrown, one of the most renowned in Brazil, is one of the few in the world to have a beer licensed by Iron Maiden. Tropper Brasil IPA began to be developed in 2017 and launched in 2019 by brewmasters Samuel Cavalcanti and Paulo Cavalcanti. The visit touched everyone who was there.

The musician drank a few beers, talked to the local team and headed to the Aviation Museum, located in Campo Largo.

Bruce and the whole Bodebrown gang. Photo: BRX FILMES

warm up for the show

This weekend, the Bodebrown Brewery holds a special program for the “warm up” of the English band’s show. It will be two days of rock, gastronomy and, of course, craft beers, at the brewery factory in Curitiba, at Hauer. On Friday (26), the event runs from 16:00 to 21:00. On Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission is free on both days.

To prepare the musical atmosphere for the show, the event will have the participation of three bands. The Pigs & Diamonds group opens the program on Friday with a tribute to Pink Floyd, starting at 5 pm. Afterwards, the Iron Maiden Cover Curitiba enters the scene, at 19:00h, making an overview of the best moments of the original band. On Saturday, the soundtrack is in charge of the Museos Rock band, with classic rockers of all times.

Trooper Brasil IPA beer was the first beer created by Iron Maiden outside England. Awarded in Brazil and Europe, she is the biggest net attraction of the event. Trooper can be enjoyed in the form of a PET growler or cups. In addition to it, there will be six other beers in growlers and 12 more in glasses.

In the two-liter growlers, which cost R$55, the options are Blanche de Curitiba, Mago de Houblon, Stone/Bodebrown Cacau IPA, Lupulol Sabro and Frutti Sour, in addition to Trooper.

In the beer halls that will present beers in 300 ml glasses, with prices between R$ 15 and R$ 20, the orders are: Trooper Brasil IPA, Frutti Sour, Mama Milk, Cacau IPA, Lupuol Mosaic, Mago de Houblon, Helles de Curitiba, Blanche de Curitiba Red Wine Wood Aged, 4 Blés Millésime 2019 Wood Aged, Lupulol Sabro, Blanche de Curitiba and St. Arnould.

The gastronomy will be reinforced by two food trucks: Luma Truck Burgers (artisanal hamburgers) and Toca do Churros (sweets). The Fábrika Pães bakery will also be present with its naturally fermented breads, jams and cheeses.

The Bodebrown Factory is located at Rua Carlos de Laet, 1015 – Hauer, Information: (41) 3082-6354.