Bruno Gagliasso comes out in Lula’s defense during an interview with JN: “The father is on”

Bruno Gagliassoactor, vibrated with the interview of presidential candidate Luis Inácio Lula da Silvaof ENat the National Journal. On Twitter, the heartthrob spoke out.

“Dad is on”

“You know the 100-year decree that’s in vogue now? lol the father is too much”, joked the actor. Netizens were divided with the famous’s positioning.

“Shameful for a condemned person to have this space”, “The faces of these artists don’t even tremble to defend BANDIDO”, “I’m sorry, Bruno. He broke the biggest company in the country”, “Bonner is squeezing, but papi is talking very well and not just running away and talking phrases without connection”, “Bolsonaro necrotic now lol”fired.

Bruno Gagliasso and other celebrities have already declared their support for Lula. the federal deputy Túlio Gadêlhaboyfriend of Fátima Bernardeswas anxious about the candidate’s interview at the JN.

read more You know a hundred-year-old decree that’s in fashion now??? Lol the father is there demaaaaais! #LulaNoJN — Bruno Gagliasso – Father of 3 (@brunogagliasso) August 25, 2022

Bianca Andrade declares support for Lula

Bianca Andradeinfluencer, shocked by openly declaring support for the former president Squid. As it is not common for influencers to declare support for political parties, the former BBB pierced the bubble and in a long text on the web explained her choice.

“In just over a month, we will have new elections and they are perhaps the most important in recent times. I have studied a lot about my candidates and that is why, this year, my vote is for Lula.

I am a female entrepreneur, I came from the internet and I will never be next to a government that grew up with fake news and doesn’t understand that we women are a great generator of the economy.

I also want people to be able to live in a society where women, people of color, the LGBTQIAP+ community and all minorities are respected. And, for that, taking Bolsonaro out of power is the first step. So I hope you have the title up to date and vote with conscience!“

