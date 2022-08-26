C6 Bank and Nubank take action to avoid online scams

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

Nowadays, where everything can be done digitally, criminals have taken advantage of the advancement of technology to apply online scams. Therefore, digital banks C6 Bank and Nubank announced this week new features to redouble the security of transactions and avoid financial scams.

Nubank’s SOS Nu

“SOS Nu” is the new tool for public utility from Nubank. It will work as a security center, containing information, procedures and tips on how to act in adverse moments and when personal data is compromised.

On the platform, it is detailed exactly which steps the customer should follow in case something happens. In addition to indicating how information and access to it must be protected, no matter the phone model.

As criminals are always innovating in the way they find their victims, Nubank found itself in the need to help its users and increase their security.

At SOS Nu, it is possible to have access to content involving fraud through loss of password, fake boleto, scam via Pix or WhatsApp, card cloning, among others. The new feature will be constantly updated and will serve all platform customers.

C6 Bank Safe Locations

C6 Bank launched an unprecedented feature to guarantee more security to its investors. O “Safe Locations” allows the user to select geographic locations where investment information can be visible in the app. In places that are not registered, the wallet will appear as zero and transactions will not be allowed.

José Luiz Santana, head of cybersecurity at C6 Bank, explained that the tool was created with the aim of increasing the security of bank users and preventing certain resources from being accessed by other people, in moments of risk.

The customer can enter as many addresses as he wants, however, he will have to wait three days for the bank to validate it.

The tool has been developed by the C6 Bank security team since the beginning of the year, due to the increase in cases of financial scams in the country.

In April, C6 Bank added an additional layer of transaction security. When a transaction is considered risky, the platform requires the customer to perform facial biometrics and only authorizes the transfer to be carried out when the face of the image sent is the same as that registered in the database.

Image: SpeedKingz / Shutterstock.com