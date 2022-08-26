C6 will block investments outside safe addresses – 08/25/2022 – Panel SA

C6 Bank has created a new security tool for customer investment account data.

Called “safe locations”, the application’s function will lock all financial transactions outside the addresses designated by the customer as safe. The number will appear as zero.

According to the bank, the customer can register as many locations as he wants.

The additional layer of protection is only available in the investments section, but the bank says it is studying extending the functionality to other areas of the application.

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Diego Felix