C6 will block investments outside safe addresses – 08/25/2022 – Panel SA

C6 Bank has created a new security tool for customer investment account data.
Called “safe locations”, the application’s function will lock all financial transactions outside the addresses designated by the customer as safe. The number will appear as zero.
According to the bank, the customer can register as many locations as he wants.
The additional layer of protection is only available in the investments section, but the bank says it is studying extending the functionality to other areas of the application.
Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Diego Felix
LINK PRESENT: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free accesses of any link per day. Just click the blue F below.
your subscription can be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive alerts on the top news of the day. Your subscription helps us to make independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team of more than 200 columnists and bloggers. A professional journalism that supervises the public power, conveys useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lie. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
SUBSCRIBE FOR BRL 1.90 IN THE 1st MONTH