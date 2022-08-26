Caixa reinforces that workers with forgotten PIS/Pasep money can withdraw through the FGTS application | National Journal

PIS/Pasep: until when can I withdraw the benefit?

PIS-Pasep quotas: see how to consult and withdraw through the FGTS application

The mother of housewife Ângela Ferreira died seven years ago. Now, the daughter tries to find out if there is any PIS quota that the mother has not received. Angela, as heiress, is entitled.

“She worked between 70 and 81, more or less, in a private company that provided services in schools. So, I wanted to know if she has any quota to receive. I’m hopeful, because I don’t know how she worked at that time, whether or not she got that money,” she says.

In 2019, the federal government authorized the full withdrawal of PIS and Pasep quotas for those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988 in the private and public sector.

PIS is a monthly contribution paid by private sector companies to a fund for employees. Pasep follows the same logic, but is intended for public servants. Before 2019, amounts could only be released in specific cases such as retirements and serious illnesses.

According to Caixa Econômica, R$ 24 billion in PIS/Pasep quotas are available to more than 10 million people. The average value of these resources, according to Caixa, is R$ 2,300 – but, of course, it depends on the period worked and the salary received at the time.

The simplest way to withdraw this money forgotten in the accounts is through the FGTS application on your cell phone. If there are resources, a message will appear at the top of the screen: “You have available loot.”

Then, just click on request PIS/Pasep withdrawal and choose: credit on account or in person. The amount can be credited to any bank indicated by the worker, free of charge. To receive the amount in cash, withdrawals can be made with the Citizen Card up to the amount of BRL 3,000 at Caixa’s lottery or self-service terminals.

In cases of heirs, such as Ângela, in the FGTS application, the user needs in “other situations of withdrawal”, PIS/Pasep – death of the worker. Attach the documents that will be requested, request the withdrawal and follow the step by step indicated in the application.