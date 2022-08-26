Caixa releases withdrawal of R$ 24.6 billion “forgotten”

In a new electoral offensive, Caixa Econômica Federal is releasing R$ 24.6 billion in PIS/Pasep quotas that were paid to workers between 1971 and 1988. In all, 10.6 million Brazilians can be entitled to the .

In 2020, the PIS/Pasep quotas migrated to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). The money can be withdrawn through the FGTS application for cell phones and tablets.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, access to the amounts will be completely online and the main screen of the application will contain information on the balance available for withdrawal.

Understand the withdrawal of PIS/PASEP

– Download or update the FGTS app

– Enter CPF and password, and click on the requested images; then go to “Login”

– On the home screen, the message “You have available cashout” will appear

– Then go to “Request PIS/Pasep withdrawal”

– Choose if you want to credit the account or make the withdrawal in person

– Then check your data; if everything is ok, select “Confirm Withdrawal”

– It is possible to indicate an account in any bank to receive the amounts

Is there a way to cash out in person?

The face-to-face withdrawal can be done with a social card, such as the Citizen Card, for example. In this case, the withdrawal of amounts is limited to R$ 3,000 and can be done at lottery or ATMs.

The heirs of the worker entitled to the quota can also have access to the money, but they need to access the FGTS app and make the withdrawal request, in the option “Meus Saques”. Choose “Other Withdrawal Situations” and then indicate “PIS/PASEP – Death of the Worker”. You will need to send documents.

Who is entitled to PIS/PASEP?

– Workers and heirs who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1998 and have not yet withdrawn the amounts

– Civil servants and their heirs who worked in the public sector between 1971 and 1998 and have not yet withdrawn the amounts

– At that time, companies deposited workers’ PIS/Pasep credits in an account linked to a fund linked to the two programs

According to Caixa, by law, all participants registered in the PIS/Pasep fund who have a balance of quotas are entitled to withdraw. In the case of workers who have already died, the balance will be paid to their legal dependents.

What documents do you need to withdraw PIS/PASEP

The account holder must present the identification document. For citizens who are going to redeem the money because they are heirs of the worker or servant who died, it is necessary to present one of the following documents:

– Identification document of the heir

– Identification document of the shareholder who has died

– Proof of registration in PIS or Pasep

– Certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to the INSS death pension

– Certificate provided by the public body, in the case of a server

– Court order designating the successor or legal representative

– Formal sharing or public deed of inventory and sharing

What is the difference between PIS/PASEP quota and Salary Allowance

The quota is different from the PIS/Pasep salary allowance. Until 1988, companies made individual deposits in the PIS/Pasep fund; therefore, only workers between 1971 and 1988 are entitled.

Later, the Constitution changed the rules and the money went to the FAT (Worker Support Fund), which pays unemployment insurance. In 2020, the rule changed and the values ​​migrated to the FGTS.

The salary bonus is an amount paid annually to those who, in the base year, worked with a formal contract earning up to two minimum wages, on average. The value of the PIS/Pasep allowance is proportional to the months of work, limited to the minimum wage for the year of withdrawal.

In June 2018, the government of Michel Temer released R$39 billion of PIS/Pasep Fund quotas to workers or their heirs who had not yet withdrawn the amounts. The money was released in batches, paid between June and September.

At the time, the redemption was still made at Caixa, for those who had a formal contract as a worker in the private sector, and at Banco do Brasil, in the case of civil servants.

Rules for receiving PIS/PASEP

The worker who:

– Has been registered for at least five years with PIS/Pasep

– Received average remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the base year

– Worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year

– Has your data correctly informed by the employer in Rais (Annual Social Information Report)