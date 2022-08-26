“Calm down people, calm down…”; Nervous, the ex-BBB Eliezer answers the question about the possible marriage with the influencer and ex-BBB Viih Tube

This Thursday (25), Eliezer opened up about his relationship with influencer Viih Tube on the Pânico program. “You are dating Viih Tube! Beautiful girl, smart, cool, family girl!”, said Emílio surita praising the ex-BBB’s girlfriend. Viih Tube and Eliezer took to the romance publicly not long ago.

The matter took on a greater proportion, as soon as he was asked if he will marry the influencer. Eliezer, comfortable until then, was a little nervous. The couple is another one who shares with fans the moments they live in their lives, both participated in different editions of the BBB.

However, Eliezer did not run away from the question that was asked: “Calm down people, calm down! Life is like this: we kiss and date, as soon as we start dating, we go to the wedding…”it started. “It wasn’t like this before, my life wasn’t like this”, he finished. Eliezer did not run away, but left the suspense about the possible marriage with the influencer in the air.

Eliezer and Viih Tube met after editing the famous in one of those encounters that the art world provides. Soon after, meetings began until it was time for them to come out publicly. Apparently both are happy, with statements made on their social networks, but about the possible marriage, Eliezer asks for calm.