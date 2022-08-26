Campo Grande already starts to receive digital satellite dish for the arrival of 5G – Capital

About 5,800 people from Campo Grande, enrolled in social programs will be entitled to free installation

Siga Antenado CEO, Leandro Guerra, explaining about the kit (Photo: Paulo Francis)

Campo Grande has already begun to be prepared to receive 5G technology. As a result, all homes that have a satellite dish need to switch to a digital satellite dish. The installations will be carried out by Siga Antenado.

From the activation of the new technology, the deadline for people to make the exchange is up to 90 days. However, Siga Antenado’s CEO, Leandro Guerra, highlights that it is important for people to anticipate so that there is no interference and loss of quality.

The main problems are: having drizzle, frozen image and even interruption of transmission.

Families enrolled in Federal Government social programs and who use the old model antennas to tune into television channels will receive the kit and installation free of charge. The forecast is that, in Campo Grande, 5,800 people will benefit.

Guerra explains that the switch is necessary so that 5G technology can be activated. As the new technology will operate on the same frequency as the traditional satellite dish (Band C), users need to replace the equipment with those that operate in another band, the Ku Band.

“We have this work in two stages, Siga Antenado, first prepares the ground, which is to release the 3.5 GHz frequency, so that operators, in the second stage, can activate their signal. We intend to finish this work in September. From this, there is a process of setting the date [para o 5G], which is defined by a group, which is presided over by Anatel, and thus the date is defined”, he explains. He believes that the technology can arrive in Campo Grande by the end of the year.

In Brazil, 12 capitals already operate with 5g technology, that is, digital antennas are already installed in Brasília, Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, São Paulo, Curitiba, Goiânia, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Palmas, Vitória and Florianopolis.

In Fortaleza, Recife, Natal, Cuiabá and Campo Grande, the work carried out by Siga Antenado began.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, Campo Grande is the first city to receive this exchange, then, still without a defined date, it will extend to the countryside.

According to the company, the capitals are being prioritized, then cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants until this year, and more than 200 thousand inhabitants in June next year.

People who are not in government programs will have to purchase the kit, which costs between R$400 and R$1,000, depending on the region. However, Siga is not bound by market regulations.

Kit contains KU Band antenna, cable and connector set and receivers.

How to schedule and consult – To find out whether or not you are entitled to the free kit, and also to schedule the exchange, you can call 0800-729-2404 or access the electronic address www.sigaantenado.com.br and enter the CPF or NIS.